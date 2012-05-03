LONDON The euro will hold its value against the dollar over the next 12 months despite the parlous economic state of many European economies, according to a Reuters poll that showed weakening forces acting against both currencies.

Having traded in a fairly steady range since February, more than 60 analysts polled over the last week said they expect the euro to trend around $1.28 to $1.30 over the next 12 months, but with the potential for high volatility.

The findings were roughly unchanged from last month's poll.

With some of the Europe's largest economies headed back into recession and major elections taking place in France and Greece, the euro could be in for a more turbulent month in May, although not far off volatility over its lifespan.

The euro zone's economic malaise will act as a depressant on its currency, but there are plenty of factors that will keep the dollar weak too - hence the outlook for a year of attrition between the euro and dollar.

There was a sense among respondents that only a worsening of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis would knock the euro's value significantly.

"A prime factor behind the apparent resilience of EUR/USD is in fact the weakness of the dollar," said Jane Foley, senior foreign exchange strategist at Rabobank International, noting that the dollar was the second worst performing currency in the G10 this year after the Japanese yen.

Foley pointed out that Ben Bernanke, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has repeatedly proclaimed his dovish view of the economy, meaning a third round of quantitative easing - which would certainly weaken the dollar - remains a possibility.

Economic data from the United States has been mixed over the last few weeks, suggesting the economy's relatively strong momentum during the start of the year might be slowing.

From around $1.31 on Thursday, the poll showed the euro at $1.30 in a month's time, $1.29 in three months, $1.28 in six and then $1.29 in 12 months.

Mirroring the relatively steady path the euro has followed against the dollar over the last couple months, the range of forecasts on the euro in a year has also tightened, although some analysts are growing more pessimistic.

Six analysts now expect the euro to stay below $1.30 across the poll's time horizon, compared with just one in April. More forecasts like that next month would probably prompt a rare shift in the median outlook for the euro.

The outlook against sterling looks similarly flat. The pound hit a 22-month high on Wednesday after UK construction data exceeded expectations while the euro zone manufacturing sector contracted further, suggesting a degree of relative strength in the UK.

But analysts did not expect the British currency to head markedly higher against the euro, with the consensus for euro/sterling at 81 pence across all touch points in the forecast horizon, in line with its Thursday trading level.

