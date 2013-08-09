A machine counts and sorts out euro notes at the Belgian Central Bank in Brussels December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON The euro's slow depreciation against the dollar still has further to run, according to the first Reuters foreign exchange poll since the European Central Bank issued forward guidance on interest rates.

The survey of 57 analysts surveyed over the past week showed the euro, which was trading at $1.33 (£0.86) on Friday, slipping to $1.315 in a month's time, and then $1.28 in three months, $1.26 in six, and hitting $1.24 in a year from now.

The ECB's announcement that it expects to keep interest rates low for an extended period of time will act as a depressant on the euro.

But that has been offset in the last month by growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait beyond September before trimming its economic stimulus, putting pressure on the dollar.

That explains why the findings of the latest poll are little changed from last month's survey, aside from the 12 month forecast being a cent weaker.

Still, the one-month outlook appears a little more volatile, implied by a wider range of forecasts compared with last month's poll, at six cents instead of four in July.

The euro has wavered between roughly $1.28 and $1.35 for the last six months, and the poll suggested there is little expectation of any sharp moves in either direction.

"The introduction of forward guidance from the ECB, in combination with flow support from the current account balance, M&A activity, and reserve managers, should keep the euro range-bound," said Ric Deverell, head of foreign exchange and commodities research at Credit Suisse.

"We look for the euro to remain within the $1.28 to $1.36 range seen so far this year."

There was little consensus about which developed market currencies would be affected most by a gradual withdrawal of the U.S. Fed's stimulus programme, with the Aussie dollar proving the most popular answer, followed by the yen and then euro and Canadian dollar.

Forecasts for the euro against the pound were little changed, despite the Bank of England unveiling a more detailed version of forward guidance this week.

The poll showed the euro holding its current value at 86 pence in a month's time, before weakening gradually over the next 12 months to around 84 pence.

(For other stories from the poll, see <ID:ID:nL4N0GA2JD>)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, polling by Ashrith Doddi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)