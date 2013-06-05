LONDON Sterling was expected to extend a losing streak for another year in a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists taken before a survey on Wednesday showed Britain's services sector was growing faster than anticipated.

That news dented expectations for further policy easing from the Bank of England and so many forecasts for sterling are likely to be revised in coming weeks.

According to the latest poll, one pound would get you $1.52 in a month and just $1.48 in six and 12 months, slightly weaker than predicted in a May poll.

The pound, currently trading around $1.53, has see-sawed dramatically and the wide range of forecasts for the 12-month horizon, from $1.30 to $1.64, reflects that uncertainty.

Sterling started the year at a 16-month high of $1.638 but within 10 weeks it had plummeted to a near-three year low of just $1.483. It staged a mild recovery through to the end of April but then lost over 2 percent last month.

Britain's economy has basically flat-lined over most of the last two years and was only expected to grow between 0.2 and 0.4 percent per quarter through to the middle of 2014.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King will be replaced by Canadian central bank chief Mark Carney next month. A recent Reuters poll came down slightly against the quantitative easing programme, halted at 375 billion pounds, being revived.

Against the euro the pound was expected to barely stray from current levels. One euro was forecast to be worth 85 pence in one and six months and 84p in a year.

