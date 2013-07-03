Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, attends a monetary policy committee (MPC) briefing on his first day at the central bank's headquarters in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Alden/pool

LONDON Sterling's recent slide was expected to extend into next year in a Reuters poll taken ahead of surprisingly strong data that showed Britain's dominant service industry growing at its fastest pace in over two years.

Wednesday's purchasing managers index (PMI) survey fuelled optimism on the economy and was more good news for Mark Carney in his first week as Bank of England governor. <GB/PMIS>

The data is likely to prompt foreign exchange strategists who took part in the poll to revise their sterling forecasts. The pound rose against the dollar after the PMI was released.

According to the Reuters poll, taken this week, one pound was seen buying $1.52 in one month, $1.50 in six months and $1.49 in a year, little changed from a June poll.

The pound, currently trading around $1.52, has see-sawed this year and market uncertainty has led to a wide range of forecasts for the 12-month horizon, from $1.30 to $1.64.

Against the euro the pound was expected to barely stray from current levels. One euro was forecast to be worth 85.5 pence in one month, 85.0p in six and 84.1p in a year.

Britain's economy has struggled to gain traction in the past two years but chances the Bank will top up its 375 billion pounds of asset purchases have been steadily falling. <BOE/INT>

