Britain's pound is set to slip against the dollar over the next year on expectations the U.S. Fed will move first on policy despite economic recoveries gathering steam on both sides of the Atlantic, a Reuters poll showed.

The poll of 56 currency strategists, taken after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced guidance on future interest rate rises, showed they expect sterling's gradual slide to continue at the same pace as before.

Median forecasts show cable at $1.53 (£0.99) in a month, $1.51 in three and $1.49 in a year, almost unchanged from last month's poll. It was trading at $1.55 earlier on Friday.

Carney said the Monetary Policy Committee's consideration of any future rise in Bank Rate, currently at a record low of 0.50 percent, would be tied to the unemployment rate.

The Bank said it would consider raising rates if the public's medium-term inflation expectations rise dangerously high; if it forecasts that inflation in 18-24 months will be at 2.5 percent or higher; or if ultra-low rates pose a threat to financial stability, possibly a nod to Britain's housing market.

Despite the caveats, which caused the pound to rise on Wednesday, the overall pledge for low rates is pressuring sterling because the Fed is expected to slow its bond purchases as soon as the next few months. <FED/R>

"We don't think that the pound will appreciate against the U.S. dollar," said David Marmet, currency strategist at ZKB, the most accurate forecaster in the July poll.

"There is a change in the next month in the U.S. monetary policy's tapering story. And we don't think that there is a change in UK monetary policy (any time soon)."

However, a raft of firmer British data recently has suggested the economic recovery is on a solid footing and businesses could increase hiring in the coming months.

"The UK market does not believe Carney and (the) BoE's guidance that rates will stay unchanged for three years," said currency strategists at Danske Bank in a note to clients.

Indeed, currency speculators reduced their bets in favour of the U.S. dollar in the week to July 30, according to latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released last week, supporting some strength in the pound.

The poll also showed the euro is seen at 86 pence in a month, 86 in three and 84 in a year from now, barely changed from last month's survey.

