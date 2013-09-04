LONDON Sterling will slip against the dollar in the coming year, despite an improving outlook for the British economy, as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins winding down its massive bond buying programme, a Reuters poll found.

A raft of recent data has challenged the Bank of England's cautious outlook for the economy, but upbeat U.S. figures have solidified expectations that the Fed will ease back on its monthly $85 billion (54 billion pounds) bond purchases.

All of the nine Reuters polls taken since June have concluded it will start this month, and the latest found the dollar was the only currency likely to benefit. <EUR/POLL>

The foreign exchange poll of over 60 strategists, taken in the past week, suggests sterling will slip against the greenback.

Median forecasts show one pound worth $1.53 in a month, $1.51 in six months and $1.50 in a year, slightly stronger forecasts than in an August poll, but well below where it was trading on Wednesday, around $1.56.

"This is the dollar getting a little bit more momentum as tapering gets underway and as U.S. growth accelerates," said Jane Foley at Rabobank.

"I've got a bit of sterling strength there because of the better environment in the UK economically, but I've got a better environment for the dollar."

BoE Governor Mark Carney has said British interest rates will not move from their record low at least until unemployment falls to 7.0 percent, something he doesn't see happening until the end of 2016 at the earliest. It was 7.8 percent in June.

Markets, however, are much more optimistic and predict the gauge will be within target by the end of next year. They have been ramping up bets for an interest rate rise very soon afterward, long before official guidance from the Bank.

Still, with Carney repeatedly emphasising his resolve - and saying that extra bond purchases are possible - just as the Fed begins winding down its own stimulus package, the pound has remained under pressure.

The poll was taken ahead of data that showed a rush of new business drove the country's dominant service industry to its fastest growth rate for more than six years but largely after figures showing an upturn in manufacturing. <GB/PMIS>

According to the poll, the pound would strengthen marginally against the euro as the common currency bloc's own economic recovery struggles to gain traction.

One euro was expected to be worth 85.1 pence in a month, 84.2p in six months and 83.1p in a year.

(Polling by Anu Bararia and Sarbani Haldar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)