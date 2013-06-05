ZURICH The Swiss National Bank will stick to its 1.20-per-euro cap on the franc in the next 12 months, analysts polled by Reuters said on Wednesday, even as the currency is seen weakening further.

As concerns over a possible euro zone breakup abate, the Swiss franc has fallen against the euro, hitting a two-year low against the single currency in May and stirring speculation over whether the SNB would use the recent weakening to move the cap.

However, 31 of 36 foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters on the issue said they saw the cap unchanged at its current level for the next 12 months, citing a deteriorating inflation outlook, weak economic growth and the costs of defending a higher cap.

"We find it very unlikely that the floor will be raised, given the political risks around such an event," said Ric Deverell at Credit Suisse.

The SNB capped the safe-haven currency in September 2011 to prevent deflation and a recession, swelling its foreign currency reserves, after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the franc's value up to record levels in a matter of months.

Five respondents to the question saw the central bank moving the cap to between 1.25 and 1.30 francs per euro. No strategist thought the bank would remove the cap.

According to the poll the franc will float around 1.24 and 1.25 per euro in the coming year, slightly weaker than where it was trading earlier on Wednesday.

The SNB's chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated on Sunday that the franc was still highly valued, despite the recent weakening.

"We are not ruling out in principle any measures that help us to guarantee adequate monetary conditions. However, I must stress that we are not conducting a fine-tuning policy," he said.

(Polling by Ramya Muthukumaran and Hari Kishan; Editing by Toby Chopra)