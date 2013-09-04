A passerby is reflected in a window displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top) and other major foreign currencies outside a brokerage in Tokyo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BANGALORE The yen's sharp slide has probably run its course and any further weakening will be moderate, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists predicted, even as the U.S. Fed starts to reel in its stimulus as early as this month.

Wednesday's poll of 62 analysts, conducted August 30-September 4, showed the yen at 100 in one month per dollar, 102 yen in three months and 105 yen in a year, little changed from 98.5, 102 and 107 yen in last month's poll.

Analysts expect the yen's slide to slow mainly because it has already lost over a fifth of its value since October last year driven by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to reflate the economy.

"The market is very short yen at the moment, so positioning suggests that it will be very difficult to get a further extension of the yen slide right now without fundamental justification," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at TD Securities.

"And in fact there may be a risk of squeeze on those short positions in the event of more volatility or uncertainty."

Speculators have increased their short positions in the currency, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

However, the safe-haven yen was last trading flat against the dollar at 99.57, as traders were cautious on the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria as well as ahead of this week's central bank meetings.

The Bank of Japan began its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. It was expected to stick to the massive monetary stimulus it launched in April to achieve a 2 percent inflation target.

But currency moves in recent months have been driven broadly by the dollar and specifically on the timing of when the Fed will start to reel in its stimulus.

On Tuesday, the dollar hit a more than one-month high against the yen as strong U.S. manufacturing data supported expectations of a Fed tapering in September.

"Tapering in September is pretty much priced in by the foreign exchange markets at this point," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC.

"Even if they don't actually start to taper in September they will make it clear that it is coming. So I think the market response may not be that dramatic."

Strategists who answered an extra question in the poll said the dollar will probably be the only currency to benefit from the Fed's first move to taper its bond purchases. <EUR/POLL>

(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava, Anu Bararia and Sarbani Haldar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)