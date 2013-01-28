China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
LONDON Sterling fell to a five-month low against the dollar on Monday, staying under selling pressure after data last week showed the UK economy shrank much more than forecast in the fourth quarter of 2012.
The pound lost 0.5 percent to hit $1.5716 (9992 pence), its lowest since late August.
Traders also said reports that the incoming Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who takes up his post later this year, may take more aggressive measures to boost growth were helping to weigh on the pound.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.