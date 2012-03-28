LONDON Sterling fell on Wednesday, hitting a fresh two-week low versus the euro and a session low versus the dollar after data unexpectedly showed that the economy contracted more than previously estimated in the final quarter of last year.

The gross domestic product contracted by 0.3 percent between October and December, taking the annual rate of growth to 0.5 percent, against expectations for unrevised readings of -0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 0.7 percent year-on-year.

The euro rose to a fresh 2-week high of 83.95 pence from around 83.83 pence previously.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5904 against the dollar from $1.5940 before the data, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below $1.5920.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)