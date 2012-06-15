China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
LONDON Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar and extended gains against the euro on Friday as investors cheered the pre-emptive measures that UK policymakers have taken to shore up the economy from the euro zone debt crisis.
Sterling was also helped by talk of steady demand from institutions said to be acting on behalf of the Swiss National Bank which has been recycling euros in its foreign exhange reserve to buy currencies like the pound.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.5626, rising past reported stops above $1.5601 to its highest level since May 30. The euro was down 0.5 percent at 80.75 pence.
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Nia Williams)
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.