Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling fell to a two-week low against the euro and dropped sharply against the dollar on Wednesday while gilts pared losses after UK manufacturing sector contracted more than expected, keeping alive the chances of more easing by the Bank of England.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5620 from around $1.5680 before the data was released while the euro climbed to 78.75 pence its highest level since mid-July and up from around 78.60 pence beforehand.

The September gilt future pared losses by around 10 ticks and was last 24 ticks down on the day at 121.64, having stood at 121.56 before the release.

The UK's benchmark index was up 20.79 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,656.07, trimming gains after the PMI data.

The data showed Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate in more than three years in July, dealing a blow to hopes the country may come out of recession over the summer.

(Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Jessica Mortimer)