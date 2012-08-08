Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The British pound is heading for fresh falls in coming weeks as worries about a deepening recession in the UK, highlighted by the Bank of England, keep expectations of further monetary easing intact.

In its quarterly Inflation Report on Wednesday, the Bank forecast that the economy will barely grow this year and cut its projections for future years, although it appeared in no hurry to pump more cash into the economy or to cut interest rates.

Sterling jumped after Bank governor Mervyn King dampened what had been growing expectations of an interest rate cut, arguing that such a move would damage some financial institutions and be "counter-productive".

But analysts said the currency's rise was only a knee-jerk reaction by investors who had anticipated a clear signal of additional monetary easing in the coming months.

"You can see why sterling has appreciated but our view is that growth is going to remain weak and monetary policy will likely be eased further," said Paul Robinson, chief currency strategist at Barclays.

"Given the prospects for the UK relative to the rest of the world, we'd still prefer to be short sterling at the moment."

Sterling, seen for much of this year as a safe haven from the euro zone debt crisis, has been falling against the dollar and the euro in recent weeks as the UK economic outlook has deteriorated and after Bank minutes showed policymakers debated a possible interest rate cut last month.

Many analysts said the pound would soon resume its slide, especially with investors turning more positive on the euro since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to safeguard the common currency.

Barclays' Robinson expects sterling to fall to $1.53 by the end of the year, down from $1.5660 currently. And although he said the euro was likely to depreciate by year-end against sterling, the prospect of action by the ECB in the coming weeks could allow it to rise in the short term.

Figures last month showed the UK economy slumped by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of the year, marking its third consecutive quarter of contraction, and surveys since then have so far pointed to a poor start to the second half of the year.

The Bank report prompted the market to push back expectations of when the Bank will cut interest rates from their record low 0.5 percent. Interest rate futures show markets are pricing in around a 33 percent chance of a rate cut in November, down from 40 percent a week ago.

"When the central bank is saying we're not in a hurry to cut (interest rates) then the market would only see that as sterling supportive if they think that there is a good reason not to hurry," said Hans Redeker, head of global currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Many analysts still expect a weakening economy will prompt more monetary easing by the Bank later this year and drive sterling lower.

"Might the market re-evaluate this (reaction to the inflation report) and in 24 hours we've got sterling lower? I could easily see that happening," said Greg Anderson, currency strategist at Citi.

A worsening euro zone debt crisis pushed the euro to a near four-year low of 77.56 pence last month as investors fled the euro in favour of safer alternatives, such as the pound.

But the ECB said last Thursday it could resume buying Spanish and Italian bonds to reduce sky-high borrowing costs, eventually pushing the euro higher across the board.

As a result, the premium charged to buy bets on the euro weakening against the pound in one month's time is now around a quarter of what it was at the start of last week.

"We see the setback in euro/sterling as just providing us with an opportunity to buy (euros)," said Redeker at Morgan Stanley.

He said the euro could rise to 82 or 83 pence within the next couple of months, despite it falling as far as 78.80 pence in response to the BoE's report, well below a recent one-month high that brought the 80 pence level into view.

