LONDON Sterling pulled away from a four-month low against the euro and was steady against the dollar on Friday helped by better-than- expected UK public borrowing numbers.

While the data assuaged immediate worries about the UK's fiscal situation, concerns about further monetary easing by the Bank of England are likely to limit gains in the pound.

Public sector borrowing figures showed the UK's budget deficit widened less than expected, offering some hope that Chancellor George Osborne can meet his budget goals.

Before the release some analysts had said weaker numbers would put the focus on the UK's precarious fiscal situation, with its top-notch AAA credit rating under pressure.

"Certainly it's likely to improve the UK's chances of maintaining its AAA credit rating, and bolster sterling," said Jason Conibear, trading director at forex specialist Cambridge Mercantile.

"But the Chancellor's obsessive focus on deficit reduction risks distracting him from the underperforming economy as a whole."

Sterling was flat the day at $1.6045, barely changed from before the UK public sector borrowings numbers were released. Traders said Asian central banks and model funds were looking to sell the currency at levels above $1.6070-80.

Against the euro, sterling bounced from a four-month low. The euro was last down 0.1 percent at 81.32 pence, off a four-month low of 81.475 struck on Thursday. Traders cited offers above 81.50 with near term support at its 200-day moving average of 81.11 pence.

Trade-weighted sterling fell to a 3-1/2 month low of 83.1, as a firm euro which accounts for around half of the index, weighed. The index was last holding at 83.3.

GDP IN FOCUS

Earlier, sterling had come under pressure on comments from the Bank monetary policy committee member David Miles, who told the Guardian Britain needs a more expansionary monetary policy to boost sub-par economic growth.

That suggested that more quantitative easing could be in the offing. More QE is seen as negative for the pound as it increases supply of the currency.

Minutes of the last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed the BoE's monetary policy committee was split on whether further stimulus was needed. That pushed the pound higher, but that momentum appeared to be waning, traders said.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed the Bank is still likely to bolster its asset-buying programme next week by announcing an additional 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing once the 375 billion pounds already announced runs out in November.

Focus will now switch to third-quarter gross domestic product estimates in the UK which will be released next week.

Expectations have risen that the economy may have staged a reasonable recovery in the third quarter following three consecutive quarters of contraction, after a strong jobs report this week, although doubts remain given weak PMI surveys.

"For us there is a 50-50 chance that there will be more QE next month," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "We are looking at 1.60 over the next month."

(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Ron Askew)