LONDON Sterling fell to a seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, pressured by worries about the British economy while traders reported selling by a UK clearer.

The pound fell 0.5 percent to $1.5976 (9991 pence), its weakest since November 28. Traders said it extended falls after stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below $1.60.

The euro also rose back above 83.00 pence to hit a high for the day of 83.06 pence.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)