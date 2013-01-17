LONDON Sterling fell to its lowest in eight weeks against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, hurt by a gloomy outlook for the UK economy and ongoing worries it could lose its prized triple-A credit rating.

The British pound was down 0.3 percent $1.5956, with a Swiss account cited to be a seller in afternoon trade. Sterling was also sold against the euro, the Australian and Canadian dollars.

This earlier dragged sterling trade-weighted index to to a nine-month low, Bank of England data showed.

Sentiment towards the pound has also been hurt by uncertainty over Britain's relationship with the European Union.

Prime Minister David Cameron will give a closely watched speech about Europe on Friday, following calls from some in his own party for a referendum on whether Britain should exit the EU.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Jessica Mortimer)