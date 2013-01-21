LONDON Sterling hovered near a 10-month low against the euro on Monday and looked vulnerable to further losses as worries about the UK economy grew ahead of fourth-quarter growth data.

In Asian trade, the pound fell to its lowest since mid-March against the euro and hit a nine-week low versus the dollar, dragging its trade-weighted index to a 9-1/2 month trough.

It partly recovered later after failing to breach key chart support levels. But more falls could be in store on concerns that, following last week's unexpectedly weak retail sales figures for December, Friday's first fourth quarter gross domestic product release will show the economy contracted.

Sterling was last steady at $1.5868, having earlier dropped as low as $1.5838 as it added to steep falls on Friday to mark its weakest level since November 16. It stalled before chart support at the November 15 low of $1.5828 and a reported options barrier at $1.5800.

The euro was last at 83.84 pence, having risen as high as 84.07 pence - its strongest since mid-March. It failed to sustain gains above 84 pence, though analysts said more weak UK data could push it up towards 85.

"The focus this week will be on whether the UK is heading towards another recession, and on the risk of a downgrade to Britain's triple-A credit rating," said Nawaz Ali, analyst at Western Union.

"Friday's GDP data will be crucial and will dictate the medium-term outlook for the pound. If we get a negative number we will see further selling," he said, adding this would see the pound drop below $1.58 and the euro head towards 85 pence.

Public borrowing data on Tuesday, and Bank of England minutes and jobs figures on Wednesday could add to fears of another recession, putting further pressure on the pound.

Broad falls caused the pound's trade-weighted index to drop to 81.8, its weakest since early April.

"Euro/sterling looks set to rise further, to 85 pence at least and sterling could easily become a favoured funding currency in the first half of this year," analysts at Societe Generale said in a note to clients.

Sterling fell to a five-month low against the higher-yielding and growth-linked Australian dollar and a three-month trough versus the Canadian dollar.

The pound has also taken a knock in recent sessions due to uncertainty over Britain's relationship with the European Union, with Prime Minister David Cameron set to deliver a speech about EU membership later this week.

Monday's trading could be subdued because of a holiday in the United States and as many investors stay sidelined before a key Bank of Japan decision on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by John Stonestreet)