LONDON Sterling fell for the fifth straight day on Tuesday to hit an 11-month low against the euro, weighed down by a bleak outlook for the British economy.

It got little respite from public sector borrowing data for December which was broadly in line with expectations. While December's borrowing at 15.41 billion pounds was lower than the previous month, it was above last year's number, providing more evidence that Chancellor George Osborne is falling behind with his debt targets.

That would also highlight risks that the UK could lose its prized triple-A credit rating in coming months.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 84.24 pence, having risen to 84.405 pence, its strongest since late February, with the common currency also buoyed by a reversal of safe-haven flows into UK gilts that had bolstered the pound during the euro zone debt crisis last year.

Worries about the euro zone debt crisis have since eased, with European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi turning cautiously optimistic about the region's prospects. The German ZEW survey released on Tuesday showed the economic sentiment index beat all expectations to rise to its highest since May 2010.

"Certainly we are seeing the euro jumping on the back of that (ZEW) number," said Christian Lawrence, currency analyst at Rabobank. "Sterling is still on the back foot."

TRADE-WEIGHTED INDEX FALLS

The pound's sharp losses against the euro dragged the trade-weighted index to a 10-month low of 81.50, data from the Bank of England showed. Analysts expect the index to drop further, especially if the euro extends its winning streak.

"There is so much momentum in this euro rally that 85 pence in euro/sterling is easily achievable," said Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX.

Against the dollar, the pound was marginally higher on the day at $1.5840 (1.000 pounds), not far from a near five-month low of $1.5807 struck on Monday. Traders said an Asian central bank was buying around the day's low of $1.5810.

But sterling remained a sell on any gains with investors keen to add to bets against it. The Confederation of British Industry releases its industrial trends survey at 1100 GMT and that would also shed some light on demand in the economy.

Analysts said the recent bout of cold weather is likely to hurt the economy in the first quarter, hitting hopes it might bounce back after an expected contraction in the fourth quarter of last year.

The first estimate for fourth quarter GDP is due on Friday.

"Sterling is still weighed down by the threat of a credit rating downgrade, recession, and fear that the monetary policy committee has a pound-negative bias," Kit Juckes, currency analyst at Societe Generale, said in a note. "None of that is likely to change quickly and further weakness is likely."

Uncertainty over Britain's relationship with the European Union could also weigh on the pound this week, with Prime Minister David Cameron set to deliver a speech about EU membership on Wednesday.

