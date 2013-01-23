LONDON Sterling recovered from a near five-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after better-than-expected UK jobs data and Bank of England minutes that cast doubt on the need for more monetary easing.

It had fallen earlier during a speech in which Prime Minister David Cameron pledged a referendum some time between 2015 and the end of 2017 on whether Britain should stay in the European Union.

That promise is likely to limit sterling gains as it could hurt Britain's long-term investment outlook, analysts said.

The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.5850 (1.001 pounds), bouncing back from $1.5802, its lowest in nearly five months. Uncertainty over Britain's relations with the EU and a bleak outlook for the UK economy had weighed on the pound in recent sessions.

Traders cited bids before a reported option barrier at $1.5800, but many ruled out a sharp rise to the pound's 200-day moving average of $1.5907 above which there were plenty of stop-loss buy orders.

The minutes from the BoE's last monetary policy committee meeting showed policymakers were having doubts about the value of restarting the central bank's programme of asset purchases. More monetary easing usually weighs on a currency.

"Looking at the minutes, it looks like they are less likely to do more quantitative easing," Saeed Amen, currency strategist at Nomura, said. "Sterling has reacted positively to that."

Also helping sterling was surprisingly good news on the UK jobs market. Data showed the number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit unexpectedly fell in December to the lowest since mid-2011.

The euro was down 0.3 percent against the pound at 83.85 pence, off Tuesday's 11-month peak at 84.405 pence.

Traders said it was still vulnerable to testing 85 pence in coming days, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis ease and if UK GDP numbers due on Friday disappoint. The data is likely to show the economy contracted in the fourth quarter of last year.

"Cameron's EU membership plans are clearly displeasing investors ahead of Friday's GDP figures," said Nawaz Ali, analyst at Western Union. "Should the British economy suffer a fresh contraction in the fourth quarter, the UK's position as a safe haven will suffer a damaging blow."

REVERSAL OF INFLOWS

For much of 2012, investors fleeing the euro zone debt crisis had piled into UK gilts, supporting the pound. Some of those flows are reversing.

Sentiment towards euro zone assets is picking up after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi painted a cautiously optimistic picture about the region's prospects.

Morgan Stanley, in a note, said the euro could rise past 85 pence to 87-88 pence in coming months as the flow reversal accelerates and worries mount about the UK losing its prized triple-A credit rating.

Sluggish growth is likely to affect Britain's fiscal position, resulting in the government missing its budget targets and threatening the credit rating.

"If the UK's own rating comes into question then we expect the pound to come under further pressure," according to Morgan Stanley's Ian Stannard. "Data from the Bank show that overseas investor flows into the gilt market have already slowed down."

Money managers are also considering cutting exposure to sterling.

"The economy appears to be slowing down," said Howard Jones, partner at RMG Wealth Management. "It is about time the spotlight was put on the UK. The downside in sterling is quite significant," adding that the currency could fall to $1.50 by the middle of the year.

(Addtional reporting by Phillip Baillie; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)