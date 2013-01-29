LONDON Profit-taking gave sterling some respite from a sell-off on Tuesday, but concerns about a weak UK economy, prospects of more monetary easing and a possible rating downgrade mean it will struggle to break clear of recent lows.

The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.5735, recovering from $1.5674 struck on Monday, its weakest since late August. Investors betting on more weakness are targeting a drop to its August 2012 low of $1.5636, while gains are likely to be capped at around $1.5745, the low struck on Friday.

Sterling also rose against the euro for the first time in four sessions. The euro was down 0.5 percent at 85.32 pence on selling by a sovereign investor, having risen to 85.86 pence on Monday, its highest since early December 2011.

"It is just a bit of a respite...it looks like sterling/dollar is a dollar move today," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

"For euro/sterling people are wondering how far the euro can go... and probably a few worries about higher interest rates and a stronger currency, (which) are not monetary conditions conducive to a crisis resolution for the euro area."

The strength in the euro could bring forward discussion of a cut in the ECB refinancing rate, adding to a more cautious tone, Robson said.

On the charts, momentum indicators like the 14-day relative strength index showed the euro was in overbought territory and ripe for a pullback.

"On the euro/sterling cross, as it failed to get up through 86.00/40 pence, the pair has drifted off," a London-based spot trader said, adding for sterling/dollar there were offers at $1.5845/50 which could cap sterling's gains.

DOWNGRADE RISK

Any rise in the pound could run out of steam given data on Friday that showed Britain risked a 'triple-dip' recession and on speculation that incoming Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who takes up his post later this year, may take more aggressive measures to boost growth.

Carney, who currently heads the Bank of Canada, said monetary policy was not "maxed out" in any major economy, and raised the prospect of allowing more time for inflation to fall back to target when growth was weak.

Also adding to sterling's woes are mounting expectations of a downgrade to the UK's prized triple-A credit rating as Chancellor George Osborne falls behind on debt targets that low growth rates have made far harder to hit.

"We feel there is further room for sterling to weaken from current levels," Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at UniCredit wrote in a note.

"Economic data have been rather poor and expectations of further monetary policy easing following dovish comments by the soon-to-become new governor of the Bank, Mark Carney, are likely to keep the currency under pressure."

Gkionakis recommended investors to short sterling against the dollar with a target of $1.50 and a stop loss at $1.63.

Some analysts have said sterling would be vulnerable to further falls, with particular focus on manufacturing PMI data due on Friday, which will give an indication of first quarter growth.

(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)