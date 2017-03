LONDON Sterling fell to a six-month low against the dollar on Thursday as it remained weak after the Bank of England signalled it would tolerate higher inflation and may add more stimulus if needed.

The pound fell 0.2 percent to hit $1.5507, its lowest since early August.

Traders reported bids ahead of a reported options barrier at $1.5500 which may slow the pound's descent, however. Another options barrier was reported at $1.5485.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)