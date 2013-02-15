LONDON Sterling hit a 6-1/2 month low against the dollar and gilts extended gains on Friday after UK retail sales data fell unexpectedly in January, wrong footing market players who had positioned for a better number.

The pound dropped 0.15 percent on the day to $1.5470, its lowest level since July 26.

The euro pared losses to last trade down 0.2 percent on the day at 86.06 pence, from 85.90 pence beforehand.

British government bond futures extended gains by more than 10 ticks to hit a session high of 115.82 after the data, and at 9:34 a.m. British time were 53 ticks up on the day at 115.76.

