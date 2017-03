LONDON Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar on Monday after a weaker-than-expected British construction PMI survey added to concerns the economy could slip into another recession.

The pound fell 0.2 percent on the day to a session low of $1.5000, from $1.5052 before the data was released.

The euro was close to flat on the day at 86.53 pence.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anooja Debnath)