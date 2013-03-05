LONDON Sterling rose sharply on Tuesday after Britain's services sector grew more than expected in February, although lingering expectations the Bank of England could ease policy this week were seen checking near term gains.

The services sector data offered a glimmer of hope that the economy may avoid a triple-dip recession, and came just hours after British Retail Consortium figures showed a strong rise in retail sales in February.

Both sets of data offered some respite to sterling which has lost 6.8 percent against the dollar this year and slumped to a 2-1/2 year low below $1.50 (99 pence).

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services rose to 51.8 last month from 51.5 in January, beating forecasts for a reading of 51.0. The sector's second straight month above the 50 line denoting growth contrasted with a surprise contraction in UK manufacturing last month. The country's construction sector also shrank in February.

The pound rose to $1.5200 (1.00 pounds) from $1.5132 (9980 pence) before the data was released with offers cited above $1.5200 (1.00 pounds) and stop loss orders at $1.5210 (1.003 pounds)/20. It was last trading at $1.5160 (1.000 pounds), still up 0.3 percent on the day on buying by sovereign investors, and well above its 2-1/2 year low of $1.4985 (9883 pence) on Friday.

It also rose against the euro with a British bank stepping up sales of the single currency after the PMI data.

The euro fell to a session low of 85.89 pence after the survey was released, from 86.265 beforehand. It was last trading at 86.05 pence, down 0.2 percent on the day and well below a 16-month high of 88.15 pence hit on February25.

"Today's services PMI was stronger than expected and has served to reduce expectations the Bank of England will expand gilt purchases on Thursday," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"Given that we have seen such a sharp adjustment lower over the last couple of months and short pound positions are elevated there is a risk of a short-squeeze higher if the BoE holds fire on QE," Hardman said, adding the pound could reach $1.53 (1.01 pounds)-$1.54 if that happened.

Despite the positive surprise on Tuesday, economic data in recent weeks have pointed to a weakened economic situation in Britain. That has kept alive speculation the Bank of England may resort to more monetary easing as early as Thursday, while a greater tolerance of above-target inflation could also keep the pound weak.

Governor Mervyn King voted for more quantitative easing last month, although he was in the minority. The BoE starts a two-day meeting on Wednesday and will announce a decision on Thursday.

QE EXPECTATIONS

While the decision looks close, some are speculating that the British central bank would extend its 375 billion pound quantitative easing programme by 25 billion pounds.

"We're going to stick with our call for 25 billion pounds more QE," said David Tinsley, economist at BNP Paribas. He added that the services sector PMI was a good number but the "actual size of the jump from January is modest."

More stimulus through quantitative easing, which involves pumping money into the economy by purchasing bonds, tends to weigh on a currency as it increases its supply. That is likely to check any sharp bounce in the pound, traders said.

While investors such as hedge funds and asset managers have been comfortable selling the pound against the dollar this year after the BoE appeared comfortable with its weakness, a few are turning cautious about betting against it versus the euro.

The euro has retreated from a 15-month high against the dollar of above $1.37 (90 pence) to $1.3050 (861 pence) after a general election in Italy threw reforms in euro zone's third-largest economy into doubt and revived concerns about the region's debt crisis.

Expectations that the European Central Bank could lower rates in the coming months in the face of a euro zone recession have also pulled the euro broadly lower.

Some are, however expecting the euro to rise later in the week if the ECB leaves interest rates on hold and the BoE chooses to ease policy on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, Editing by Ron Askew)