LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday after British inflation rose to a nine-month high in February, giving less leeway to the the Bank of England to ease monetary policy further to prop up the faltering economy.

Sterling rose to $1.5101 (1.0003 pounds) from $1.5083 (9991 pence), after the data before paring some of those gains to trade at $1.5090 (1.000 pounds) down 0.1 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Anooja Debnath, editing by Anirban Nag)