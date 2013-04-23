LONDON Sterling slipped against the dollar on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected data from some major economies increased demand for more liquid currencies like the U.S. currency and the yen.

The risk that the first estimate of British gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday could point to recession also weighed on the pound.

Business surveys on Tuesday suggested cracks emerging in the global recovery story in Europe and China, driving some market participants to the safety of the yen and the dollar.

In Britain, while slightly better-than-expected public borrowing numbers offered sterling some help with a few long-term investors buying the currency at lower levels, factory orders weakened unexpectedly in April.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5275, having slipped to $1.5196 against the dollar earlier in the session, its weakest level since April 4. Offers to sell the pound were layered around $1.5300, traders said.

"We have seen a negative reaction today to some negative data from the euro zone and China ... but I would not expect to see traders take up any significantly different positions on sterling now until we see Thursday's GDP data," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst with Western Union.

"The big worry will be if (GDP) turns out to be zero percent or negative, and if we do see a triple dip. Then I think markets will start making preparations for some monetary fireworks from the Bank of England."

Ali added that if the economy escapes its third recession in less than five years, the pound may get a lift.

The Bank has refrained from increasing the size of its asset purchase programme from its present 375 billion pounds ($572 billion) in recent months, but with the economy showing few signs of picking up, expectations for more easing are high.

Andy Scott, premier account manager at currency brokerage HiFX said while the public borrowing numbers were better, they still showed the deficit was at 5 percent of GDP and with little growth and no revenues, the country was on track to hit the 100 percent debt to GDP ratio in 2015.

"Anything below this (0.1 percent) is likely to hit sterling quite hard as the pressure on the Bank to ease monetary policy would increase further," Scott said.

Late last week Fitch Ratings stripped the country of its triple-A credit rating, citing a weaker economic and fiscal outlook, and following in the footsteps of fellow agency Moody's.

EURO FALTERS VS POUND

Sterling however outperformed the euro. The single currency was down 0.2 percent at 85.26 pence. The euro was stung by data which showed the German private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April.

That is likely to keep alive prospects of a rate cut by the European Central Bank in the near term.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, who are bearish on the pound, said the weakness in Germany and core euro zone economies was not good news for Britain given the currency bloc is the country's biggest trading partner.

"UK exports are still declining on a year-on-year basis and at a rate which has historically been followed by the pound's decline," they said in a note on Tuesday.

They forecast sterling at $1.43 by year-end.

(Reporting by Anooja Debnath; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)