LONDON Sterling rose on Wednesday before UK data that is expected to reveal that the economy grew slightly in the first quarter and avoided slipping into recession, but traders were wary of taking big positions.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data, which is due on Thursday, is expected to have risen by 0.1 percent from January to March, which would give the pound a knee-jerk lift, though some economists saw a risk of a negative reading.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.5263. It was stuck below chart resistance at $1.5300, having stalled just before that level on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Given growing expectations that the UK has escaped a "triple-dip" recession, analysts and traders said the pound was likely to see a more pronounced reaction if the data showed a fall in GDP.

"There's been a bit of squaring of short sterling positions ahead of the GDP data. Everyone's been a bit pessimistic about the UK recently and if the data is a bit stronger then we could get a knee-jerk rally," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

"It seems as though people are pricing in better growth numbers, so the risk is to the downside if GDP is weaker than expected."

For now, he said the pound was stuck between support at $1.5200 and offers at $1.5320. But a break below $1.5180 could see it push lower as stop-loss selling is triggered.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 85.14 pence, having earlier dropped to 84.975 pence, its lowest in more than a week.

The euro was stung by a weaker-than-expected sentiment survey out of Germany, which kept alive prospects of a rate cut by the European Central Bank in the near term.

FUNDING FOR LENDING BOOST

Adding to the picture of a weak UK economy, a survey on Wednesday showed British retail sales fell in April for the first time in eight months.

However, the pound gained some traction after Britain announced measures to pump more credit into small and medium-sized firms in an effort to stimulate its flagging economy.

The Bank of England and the Treasury revised its Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) to help smaller firms offset a credit squeeze. Analysts said this was mildly positive for sterling and it reduced the chances of the central bank increasing the size of its asset purchase programme.

"The main thing is how much of the facility is actually going to be used, you might offer the credit but it needs to be taken up by small businesses," said Saeed Amen, FX strategist at Nomura.

The BoE has refrained from increasing the size of its asset purchase programme from its present 375 billion pounds ($573 billion) in recent months.

(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath; Editing by Toby Chopra)