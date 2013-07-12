A pile of one pound coins is seen, in central London June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling weakened against the dollar on Friday and was seen susceptible to further losses as policy trends at the Bank of England and U.S. Federal Reserve diverge.

The pound was down 0.3 percent at $1.5139, still some way off the three-year low of $1.4814 touched on Tuesday.

The Bank has pledged to keep interest rates low, while the Fed has raised the prospect of withdrawing the kind of stimulus that has weakened the dollar.

The next major focus for sterling will be the minutes from the last Bank meeting will be released next Wednesday. Markets will be keen to know if the new chief Mark Carney voted for more quantitative-easing asset purchases.

Comments this week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that the U.S. central bank would continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy while inflation remained low and the labour market weak, prompted a short-lived dollar sell off.

"We think the scale of the dollar sell-off was somewhat exaggerated, if we look at the fixed income market in the U.S., yields have only declined modestly, which suggests there is scope for the dollar to recover lost ground," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"The monetary policy story is still supportive for the dollar relative to the euro zone and the UK.... we think the Fed will be the first of the major central bank to tighten policy."

While yields on U.S. Treasuries fell after Bernanke's comments, spreads over UK gilts remained close to the highs last seen in September 2006, indicating further dollar strength. That dollar index was last at 82.968, recovering from the this week's low of 82.418.

A reported options expiry at $1.5100 could keep the currency pinned to that level. Chart support was cited at $1.5014, its May 23 low.

Against the pound, the euro was down 0.1 percent at 86.13 pence, off a four-month high of 86.945 pence struck on Thursday.

