LONDON Sterling fell on Tuesday after data showed British inflation rose less than expected, probably giving the Bank of England some breathing space to keep interest rates low and pump in more stimulus if needed.

The annual consumer price index for June rose to 2.9 percent, which was below a consensus forecast of 3.0 percent, although it was still the highest reading since April 2012 and remained nearly a percentage point above the BoE's 2 percent target.

Sterling slid by 0.3 percent to hit a session low of $1.5045, but stayed above initial support of $1.5028, which was Monday's low. Sterling was last at $1.5072.

Some market participants had positioned for a higher-than-forecast inflation reading and for the pound to rise on that. If inflation had come in above 3.0 percent it would mean new BoE Governor Mark Carney would have to write a formal letter to the finance minister explaining the overshoot.

"Inflation not being as high as expected, leaves that little room for Carney to adopt some form of stimulus which, based on the statement from the last meeting, he seems keen to do," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari.

Strategists said the June inflation reading may help garner support from other Monetary Policy Committee members for further easing, as inflation was still likely on track to reach the 2 percent target.

Sterling is likely to remain under pressure ahead of Wednesday's minutes of the BoE's latest MPC meeting, where the central bank is expected to maintain its dovish tone.

Markets will be focusing on how MPC members, especially Carney, had voted on whether to increase the size of the BoE's 375 billion pounds of asset purchases. The bank kept its stimulus programme on hold at its latest meeting.

"It will be interesting to see if Carney puts his money where his mouth is and votes for more quantitative easing," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.COM, adding that if he did not do so, sterling could rise to levels around $1.5200.

Strategists said the minutes would be a step towards the BoE preparing markets for a pledge to keep rates low until an economic recovery is underway. The bank is widely expected to issue that guidance in its Quarterly Inflation Report early next month.

The euro, was up 0.3 percent at 86.75 pence, inching closer to a four-month high of 86.945 pence. Traders cited an options barrier at 87.00 pence.

