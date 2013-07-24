LONDON Sterling held close to a one month high against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations that growth numbers due this week will indicate a sustained recovery is taking hold.

The pound steadied after faltering slightly against the dollar, which was supported by data showing a pick-up in U.S. domestic manufacturing and in new home sales.

Sterling was flat at $1.5360 (1.000 pounds), trading close to Tuesday's peak of $1.5393, which was the highest since June 26 and coincided with resistance at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement from the June 17 peak to the July 9 trough.

Support was cited at the 55-day moving average of $1.5294.

Data on Thursday is forecast to show the UK economy grew 0.6 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter. This would be double the first quarter's 0.3 percent.

"The UK economy seems to be performing better than it was earlier this year. We will see sterling push higher, even if the GDP figure is in line with expectations," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari.

Against sterling, the euro was up 0.1 percent at 86.15 pence.

The single currency found support from Purchasing Managers' Index data which showed Germany's private sector expanded for a third straight month in July, while the euro zone composite PMI hit an 18 month high.

The pound has benefited from positive UK economic data recently and after the Bank of England minutes unexpectedly showed all nine Monetary Policy Committee members were opposed to more stimulus.

Market participants, however, refrained from driving sterling much higher ahead of the Bank rate and quantitative easing decision next week and the August Inflation Report as they anticipate some form of forward guidance on future policy.

Sterling was supported by a narrowing of spreads between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and UK gilt yields on scaled back expectations that the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing monetary stimulus in the short term.

But eventually the Fed is expected to be the first major central bank to back away from its ultra-loose policy. A Reuters poll of economists showed the Bank could adopt forward guidance, but that did not discount it from expanding the size of its asset purchases.

"Underlying differences in policy (between the Fed and the Bank) will put the pressure on rate differentials which are likely to work in favour of the dollar in the second half of the year," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPRO.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)