LONDON Sterling slipped from highs against the dollar on Friday as investors approached with caution a monetary policy meeting next week at which the Bank of England is expected to affirm its commitment to low interest rates.

Against a weak dollar, sterling was flat on the day at $1.5390 (1.000 pounds), off a one-month high of $1.5435 struck on Thursday.

The dollar fell after a Wall Street Journal report said the U.S. Federal Reserve may debate changing its forward guidance to hammer home the message that it will keep rates low for a long time to come.

In Britain the quarterly inflation report on August 7 - another focal point for the currency market - is expected to have some form of forward guidance, with the Bank likely to pledge to keep rates low unless an economic recovery begins to look more sustainable.

The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) meets on Wednesday and Thursday, but no action is expected despite a recent run of robust data.

Sterling has rallied for three straight weeks against the dollar and recovered from four-month lows against the euro on expectations of robust growth numbers for the second quarter. Gross domestic product data on Thursday showed the economy grew faster than in the first quarter, as expected.

The euro was lower at 86.14 pence, off a one-week high of 86.435 pence reached the previous day.

"We doubt that the (GDP) release would change the MPC's assessment that the ongoing recovery remains weak by historic standards," said Valentin Marinov, strategist at Citi.

"We think the policy statement will underscore the BoE's determination to lean against further back-up in short-term rates. All that could keep sterling under some pressure."

The Bank surprised investors at its last meeting by issuing a statement saying a rise in short-term rates was "unwarranted".

"No change to the July statement next week, or no statement at all, will probably leave Thursday as the best possible day for a sterling rally," said Stephen Gallo, FX strategist at BMO Financial group, adding gains in sterling are likely to be capped around $1.5550/$1.5570.

Next week will also see the release of manufacturing and construction sector PMIs for July, both of which are expected to show improvement and could lend some support to the pound.

