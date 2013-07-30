LONDON Sterling fell to a two-week low against the euro on Tuesday on month-end demand for the single currency from a euro zone sovereign buyer, traders said.

Sterling's drop against the euro also saw its cede ground against the dollar while it hit, then retreated from, a three-year high versus the struggling Australian dollar. Traders said more investors were selling the pound on expectations that further losses were in store later this week.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee is likely to reaffirm its commitment to lower interest rates for a prolonged period following its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Under new governor Mark Carney, the BoE might next week lay out plans for setting out the direction of future monetary policy that analysts believe would be more explicit than the forward guidance provided by the European Central Bank.

The ECB and Federal Reserve also meet this week and are both expected to reaffirm their commitment to low rates.

The euro was up 0.3 percent on the day at 86.775 pence, having hit a two-week high of 86.815. The single currency has risen for six straight sessions.

"There was demand in the euro/sterling cross from a euro zone central bank, maybe for month-end requirements," said a London-based spot trader. "We saw this buying on Monday too."

Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5315, having found support at $1.5295, its 55-day moving average.

Trading in the pound against the dollar and euro seems likely to be subdued until next week's Quarterly Inflation Report, when the BoE is expected to provide forward guidance.

"With the prospect of 'forward guidance' from the BoE, we expect pound's performance to become increasingly divergent from any positive UK data surprises," Morgan Stanley said in a note, adding that they remained bearish on the pound.

Earlier, the pound made solid gains against the Australian dollar. It rose to A$1.6940 - its highest level since September 2010 - but slipped from there and was last at A$1.6840.

The gains came after Reserve Bank of Australia chief Glenn Stevens left the door open for another rate cut and said he would not be surprised if the currency fell more.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Pravin Char)