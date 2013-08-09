LONDON Expectations of stronger UK economic data kept sterling on track on Friday for its best weekly performance against the dollar since early June.

Although the pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.5525, it traded near Thursday's $1.5574 which was its strongest since June 19. Traders said the next resistance level was $1.5607 hit on May 1.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against the pound at 86.02 pence, near Wednesday's one-month low of 85.785.

Figures released earlier on Friday showed that Britain's trade deficit narrowed sharply and gave the pound some support as it built on other strong recent data.

Analysts said that, given the Bank of England's (BoE) guidance on Wednesday that it would tie unemployment to monetary policy, next week's UK jobs report would be even more closely watched.

"Labour market data clearly now becomes one of the key indicators given that they feed directly into policy," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"The general run of economic data has been comprehensively better and I've got no reason to think that won't remain the case. So the risk is we get good data and sterling rises."

Investors were mindful that a recovery could drive inflation up. The central bank included provisions in its guidance allowing it to raise rates, one being if inflation was at 2.5 percent or more in the next 18-24 months.

Inflation data for July is due out on Tuesday. UK inflation was 2.9 percent in June, well above the BoE's 2 percent target.

Strategists also pointed to the importance of the minutes of the bank's August meeting, to be released next week, as markets await confirmation that the adoption of forward guidance was a unanimous decision.

"If the decision was unanimous then we could see a bit of sterling weakness as it would suggest that we aren't going to see any changes or a withdrawal of this forward guidance in the short term," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley warned that sterling's recent gains might be fleeting and that they look to sell into rallies towards $1.5700, given that the UK's "growth picture remains uncertain and the economy has yet to hit escape velocity."

