LONDON Sterling pulled back from a four-month high against the euro on Friday after UK industrial output fell short of expectations and the trade deficit unexpectedly widened sharply.

The figures halted a string of recent consistently strong UK data which has led investors to bring forward expectations of when interest rates would rise and had helped lift the pound to a 7-1/2 month peak against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

The pound could also be vulnerable against the dollar if U.S. monthly jobs data due at 1230 GMT is strong enough to cement expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back, or 'taper', monetary stimulus later this month.

But analysts expected the broad trend of recent firmer UK data would ensure sterling strength, especially against the euro due to contrasting monetary policy signals in the UK and the euro zone.

The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.5574, below a two week high of $1.5667 hit on Thursday.

The euro rose 0.15 percent on the day to hit 84.29 pence, though it remained close to a four-month low of 84.08 pence hit on Thursday.

Traders reported strong bids around 84 pence but said the euro could extend falls if it drops below the late April low of 83.98 pence, due to a lack of strong chart support below that level.

"Sterling is looking more and more bullish. But standing in the way of a rise towards 83 pence and $1.5750 could be 'taper tantrums' after the U.S. non-farm payrolls and if UK unemployment data on Wednesday is weak," said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Sterling's trade-weighted index dipped to 82.2, having hit 82.5 before the UK data was released. This matched a Thursday's peak, which was its strongest since January 16.

After the Bank of England made no new attempt to talk down borrowing costs in financial markets on Thursday, investors piled on bets that rates would rise much sooner than the central bank has flagged, possibly as early as late 2014.

By contrast, the European Central Bank said it was ready to cut borrowing costs or pump in more money to bring market rates down or support a nascent recovery.

"The contrasting signals from the ECB and the Bank suggest that euro/sterling is likely to extend further to the downside," analysts at Morgan Stanley said, adding they expected the euro to fall towards the 82.00 pence area.

Recent surveys on UK manufacturing and services have been strong, leading many economists to expect economic growth to accelerate in the second half of the year. A survey on Friday showed British house prices rose at their fastest annual rate in more than three years.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)