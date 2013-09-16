LONDON Sterling rose to an eight-month high against a weaker dollar on Monday after Lawrence Summers, perceived by the market as more likely to favour a quick scaling back of monetary stimulus, pulled out from the race to be the next Fed chief.

The pound was expected to stay strong on the back of recent solid UK data, which has caused investors to bring forward expectations of when the Bank of England will raise interest rates.

Sterling rose to $1.5963, its strongest since mid-January, with a reported options barrier at $1.60. It was last trading at $1.5950, up 0.5 percent on the day.

The dollar fell on the Summers news, which could leave Janet Yellen as the front-runner to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve. Yellen is seen by financial markets as less likely to rapidly reduce U.S. bond-buying.

In any case investors are gearing up for the Fed to taper back its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus following the September 17-18 meeting.

"Sterling/dollar has been given a leg up on the Summers news, but the reaction could be a little extreme," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC. "Sterling has had a stunning rally over the last six months and we probably need to see consistently strong UK data for that to continue."

The euro was flat at 83.80 pence, having hit an eight-month low of 83.56 pence on Friday.

Gilts also drew support from the prospect of a slightly more dovish Fed, with 10-year gilts hitting a two-week low of 2.854 percent. Towards the end of their trading session, they were 4 basis points down on the day at 2.873 percent.

December gilt futures were 39 ticks up at 108.70, slightly lagging Bunds partly due to what investors saw as the Bank of England's reluctance to temper the recent rise in short-term British market interest rates.

Stretch said focus in the UK this week would centre on Thursday's retail sales numbers for August. If strong, these could see the pound rise towards $1.6020 and 83.33 pence per euro. This equates to 1.20 in sterling/euro, a level around which UK companies often look to sell the pound.

Before that UK inflation data and Bank of England minutes are due on Tuesday and Wednesday. The annual consumer price inflation rate is forecast at 2.7 percent in August, down from 2.8 percent a month earlier, but a spike could see sterling and short-term rates inch up.

Recent strong UK data has led markets to price in a rise in interest rates well before the Bank of England has flagged, possibly as soon as late 2014.

The BoE has said it does not plan to raise interest rates before UK unemployment falls to 7 percent, which it does not forecast to happen until late 2016.

"A much higher CPI reading will strengthen the case of those who believe that the bank has got its forecasts wrong, and leave open the possibility it has already resorted to allowing the pound and rates to exert a degree of tightening," said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX strategy at BMO Financial Group.

Traders said sterling was also benefiting from trimming in bets against it. Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators have cut bets against the pound with more likely in store.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Toby Chopra)