LONDON Minutes from the Bank showing policymakers less inclined to opt for more stimulus propelled sterling to eight-month highs on Wednesday and led investors to bring forward expectations of when interest rates will rise.

UK government bond yields also rose as the minutes suggested Monetary Policy Committee members were encouraged by growing evidence of a strengthening UK economy and not too concerned about rising market borrowing costs.

Wednesday's market moves were tempered, however, by investors' unwillingness to place big bets before the end of a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

Sterling's index, which measures its value against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, rose to 83.2, its strongest since January 11.

Traders said the pound was also drawing support from indications in the minutes that policymakers were willing to tolerate a higher pound since it keeps imported inflation in check and overall puts a lid on price pressures.

The pound hit eight-month highs of $1.5980 against the dollar and 83.525 pence per euro.

"The Committee not being biased towards any more QE and talking up the pound has pushed sterling higher," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

He said the pound could rise towards 82.25 pence over the next two months.

Strong near-term chart support was expected for the euro at 83.33 pence which equates to 1.20 in sterling/euro, a level around which UK companies often look to sell the pound.

Short sterling futures took a hit across the strip, trading 1 to 12.5 ticks lower on the day as investors nudged forward their expectations of the first rise in the BoE rate.

Investors are now pricing in the risk of a rate hike in 15 months.

"(The minutes) were even more hawkish than people were looking for," said Andy Chaytor, strategist at Nomura. "The MPC are not going to be in a position to stop rates rising if the (economic) data remains strong."

GILT YIELDS UP, FED AWAITED

Ten-year gilt yields touched a session peak of 3.02 percent, their highest in a week.

The spread between 10-year UK yields and German Bund yields widened to re-test a three-year high above 100 basis points. The spread between 10-year UK and U.S. yields also hit its widest since early this year.

Mounting signs of Britain's economic recovery are likely to keep a lid on demand at an auction of 2018 gilts on Thursday.

December gilt futures erased modest gains after the BoE minutes and then slid further to trade 61 ticks lower on the day at 107.41

The Federal Reserve's highly anticipated rate review ends later in the day and investors expect the U.S. central bank will probably announce a reduction of $10-15 billion to its $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme while stressing that interest rates will stay low for a while.

"We are expecting more gains for sterling. If the Fed sticks to expectations that could see the dollar sell off," said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole.

While the Fed is likely to keep policy accommodative, a steady improvement in UK economic data has prompted investors to look past BoE Governor Mark Carney's pledge that monetary policy will remain easy until the jobless rate falls to 7 percent, something he expects in late 2016.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)