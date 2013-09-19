LONDON Sterling hovered near an eight-month high against the dollar on Thursday after staging its biggest gain in three years the previous day following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its monetary stimulus unchanged.

The decision confounded market expectations that the Fed would start scaling back its $85 billion monthly asset-buying programme.

The pound could rise further if UK retail sales data at 0830 GMT is strong and adds to growing evidence of a strengthening UK economy. This has led markets to price in a rise in interest rates sooner than the Bank of England has flagged.

Sterling edged down 0.1 percent at $1.6123 after surging nearly two cents after Wednesday's Fed decision to hit $1.6164, its highest since early January.

"The reaction for sterling/dollar is as expected following the Fed's decision not to begin tapering QE (quantitative easing) which will clearly hit the dollar hard in the near term," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTMU.

The pound fell against the euro, however, and pulled away from the previous day's highs.

The euro was up 0.15 percent at 83.84 pence, recovering from an eight-month low of 83.525 pence reached on Wednesday.

Hardman said some market players were concerned that if the Fed takes longer to start raising interest rates then the Bank may follow and also delay raising rates.

Short sterling futures rose, having fallen on Wednesday after Bank minutes, showing policymakers were less inclined to opt for more stimulus, caused investors to nudge forward their expectations of the first rise in the BoE rate.

Investors are now pricing in the risk of a rate hike in around 18 months, compared with around 15 months after the Bank minutes.

