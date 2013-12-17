Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar and slipped towards a one-month trough versus the euro on Tuesday after data showed UK annual inflation slowed in November to its lowest in four years.

The data gives some breathing space to the Bank of England to keep interest rates low to support recovery. Markets, as reflected in the sterling overnight interbank average rates, priced in the chance of a first hike in two years time.

Sterling dropped to $1.6293 from around $1.6315 before the release to leave it slightly lower on the day.

The euro rose to 84.49 pence from 84.405 pence, close to a one-month high of 84.55 pence struck on Monday. The euro was also bolstered by better-than-expected German ZEW analyst and investor sentiment data.

"Rate expectations haven't changed much on the back of the inflation data," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate desk at UKForex. "We don't think it will fall much below $1.63 in the run-up to the Fed decision tomorrow, although it may pressure the pound lower against the euro in the near term."

The Federal Reserve begins its latest two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. A majority of economists polled by Reuters expects it to taper its $85 billion per month bond-buying programme in March, although the odds on a move this month or next have shortened after a run of upbeat data.

Some traders said that if the Fed started to taper this week the pound could drop below $1.62.

Sterling has picked up against the dollar and the euro in the second half of the year as better-than-expected UK economic data led many in markets to expect interest rates would rise earlier than flagged by the BoE in its forward guidance.

The BoE had said in August that it would not raise rates until unemployment fell below 7 percent, something it expected to happen by the end of 2016. It has since said that level could be reached much earlier, though it has pledged to keep rates low for longer.

A report on Wednesday is expected to show further signs of a pickup in the labour market.

"Tomorrow's labour market report has the potential to provide some positive news. A move above $1.6360 would generate a positive signal, while a move below the $1.6260 level would open the way for a more significant correction of recent gains," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)