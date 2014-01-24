Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling bulls were left nursing losses on Friday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney quashed speculation that interest rates may soon rise, pushing the pound to its biggest one-day fall against the dollar in nearly three months.

Encouraged by a sharp drop in the British jobless rate to 7.1 percent this week, investors have piled into the pound in recent days, hoping it can continue its strong run from the second half of last year.

But in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday, Carney said that although unemployment had fallen faster than the bank had expected, "the recovery has some way to run before it would be appropriate to consider moving away from the emergency setting of monetary policy".

That sent the pound, which hit its highest in almost three years on Thursday, falling 0.8 percent to $1.6501, its biggest fall since early October.

The euro jumped 0.8 percent to 82.92 pence, moving away from a one-year low. The pound's losses saw the trade-weighted index retreat from a near-five-year high.

Expectations of a rate hike, as reflected in overnight money market rates, were largely unchanged after the news, signalling the recent rally in sterling had largely been led by currency market speculation.

The short-sterling strip is fully pricing in the chance of a first rate hike in the fourth quarter of this year, compared with the chance of a move in 12 months' time at the start of 2014.

The sterling overnight inter-bank average rate was still pricing in the chance of a rate hike in a year's time.

Savvas Savouri, chief economist at hedge fund firm Toscafund, who is positive on the pound, said interest rates would not rise at least until next year's general election, but that sterling could still rise before then.

"Before the election ... at least one member of the MPC (monetary policy committee) will vote for a rate rise. When the first of the nine vote to tighten, sterling's rise will accelerate," he said.

He also played down Carney's comments that sterling strength would hold back British exports.

"Do you honestly think whisky or prestige cars are bought because they are 'affordable'? No, they are bought because the buyers like the idea of showing off wealth," he said.

Many computer-driven hedge funds have also been long in the pound, benefiting from its long trend upwards as UK economic data last year started beating forecasts.

"To the extent that the market is unwinding sterling longs put on the back of last night's comments, sterling could remain vulnerable today," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi.

Carney said on Thursday the central bank would take a broader approach to gauging when the British economy was strong enough to cope with higher borrowing costs, a day after the bank's existing guidance plan was rendered virtually obsolete by the drop in unemployment.

Sterling was one of the surprise packages of the second half of last year as the speculation grew that the UK economic recovery would bring forward an interest rate rise.

In August, the Bank said it would not raise interest rates until unemployment fell to 7 percent, something it forecast at the time would take at least three years.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Andrew Roche)