Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling inched higher on Monday, with investors looking to growth data and a speech by the Bank of England's governor for direction this week after a volatile few days driven by shifting expectations on interest rates.

Having hit its highest levels against the dollar since the 2008 financial crisis, the pound took its biggest daily loss in three months on Friday after BoE chief Mark Carney quashed speculation that rates may soon rise.

Most analysts say that leaves the market with room to take a breather and the pound was largely steady against the euro and just 0.2 percent higher than Friday's close at $1.6517.

Carney speaks again in Edinburgh on Wednesday and investors will get their first sight of fourth quarter gross domestic product on Tuesday, but the most likely next turning point for expectations on policy is the bank's inflation report on February 12.

"Once we got above $1.66 we needed a weekly close at that level to set up an attack on levels above $1.70," said Kathleen Brooks, head of research at Forex.com.

"My feeling is it's going to be hard to get back to those highs before the inflation report."

Bolstered by a run of strong numbers from the UK economy, some money market prices indicate expectations of a rate rise as early as the end of 2014.

Economists say that looks like a long shot, not least because it would mean the BoE chancing a shock to the housing market ahead of 2015 elections after which the current government has promised to tighten spending substantially.

But for the moment, the market is going whichever way monthly data points.

"At the end of the day if the data continues to strengthen for the rest of this year, as long as we don't fall into a deflation problem, then I don't think a fourth-quarter hike is out of the question," said Brooks.

Flows-wise, a number of dealers have pointed to the prospect of sterling purchases between now and April due to Vodafone's $130 billion sale, agreed last September, of its stake in Verizon's U.S. wireless business.

U.S. mobile operator AT&T on Monday quashed speculation, at least for the moment, that it was interested in buying Vodafone.

Some analysts also say the pound may benefit less from the flood of money being withdrawn from emerging markets than traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, yen, euro and dollar.

"In the context of the (stocks and emerging) market sell-off, GBP is a little lost for direction," ING Bank analyst Tom Levinson said.

"What GBP has in its favour at present is a robust set of fundamentals and a speculative community with large scope to build bullish positioning. Tomorrow's (fourth quarter) UK GDP is key and will shape sentiment into next month's BoE decision."

