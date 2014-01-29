Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON The pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday after Bank of England governor Mark Carney reiterated that Britain's economic recovery had further to run before monetary policy was tightened.

Some speculators had geared up for a less dovish speech from Carney after growth data for the fourth quarter of last year, released on Tuesday, boded well for the economy. But in a speech in Edinburgh, Carney said there was still time before policy could be tweaked, quashing the chance of rate hikes in the near term.

Carney added that a higher pound helped to keep inflation benign and that the market had understood his message that a drop in the jobless rate to 7 percent would not automatically lead to a rate hike.

Sterling fell to $1.6526 from $1.6556 before the comments. Interest rate hike expectations as highlighted by the short sterling strip were pared back, although investors are still pricing in the first rate in the last quarter of this year.

"Carney basically reiterated what he had said last week and while sterling dipped we expect some good support at $1.6500. We, of course, don't expect it to drop below $1.6450 even through the Fed tapers later today," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate sales at UK Forex.

The Federal Reserve is poised to cut monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion (3 billion pounds) each, bringing the total of their monthly asset purchases to $65 billion after a meeting of its policy setting committee ends later in the session.

The unwinding of the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy, along with the turmoil in Turkey and Argentina, have fuelled a sharp sell-off in emerging market assets in recent weeks and helped underpin safe-haven British government bonds before the Fed decision.

Gilt futures rose 44 ticks to 109.75, pushing 10-year British bond yields 3.6 basis points lower to 2.77 percent - not far from two-month lows of 2.735 percent hit on Friday.

Earlier in the day, above-forecast UK house price data helped lift sterling. That came a day after data showed the economy grew 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months through December.

Edwards at UK Forex said investors focus was on the bank's inflation report on February 12.

Many strategists expect the Bank to either lower or de-emphasize the 7 percent unemployment threshold above which the bank has said it will not consider raising rates. Such a move would be likely to push back expectations of a rate rise, particularly with consumer price inflation having fallen back to the Bank of England's target in December.

"We expect only limited downside risk even if a stronger forward guidance will ultimately be considered," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

"This is especially true as the BoE is unlikely to keep market rates capped for long should investors' growth expectations continue to adjust higher."

Investors expect sterling to outperform especially against the euro or the low-yielding Swiss franc given expectations of rate tightening.

The euro was flat against the pound at 82.44 pence but investors were keen to sell the euro at higher levels given the European Central Bank was still grappling with falling price pressures and very little growth.

