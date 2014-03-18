LONDON Sterling fell to near a three-month low against the euro on Tuesday, with the common currency bolstered by talk of inflows from a European acquisition by British telecoms group Vodafone.

Sterling also ceded ground against the dollar, leaving it on track for its biggest daily loss against the greenback in a week and showing signs that it is pausing for breath after a bullish run that started since the middle of last year.

Doubts have emerged about the pound this month, with many analysts saying the improvement in the British economy and the prospect of an interest rate rise next year are well priced-in.

That is making it harder for the currency to gain more on the back of even relatively robust numbers, such as the annual rises of 3 percent in industrial output and 5.4 percent in construction activity that official data showed last week.

Sterling has also been bolstered during this quarter by cross-border merger and acquisitions flows after Vodafone sold its stake in its U.S. arm for $130 billion. On Monday, it said it had agreed to buy Spain's largest cable operator, ONO, for $10 billion, a deal that is likely to lead to outflows for the pound.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 83.90 pence, hitting its highest point against sterling since December 27. Bulls are targeting the December 25 peak of 83.94 pence and a move above that will take the euro to its highest since mid-December.

The euro has also been gaining ground as expectations grow that the European Central Bank will keep policy unchanged unless there is a sharp drop in price pressures.

On the other hand, investors are likely to stay clear of the pound before Britain releases its central government budget and jobs data later this week. Analysts expect a restrictive budget from finance minister George Osborne, putting the onus on the Bank of England to keep monetary policy loose to ensure growth.

"Euro/sterling continues to trade supported," said Valentin Marinov, strategist at Citi.

"It seems that part of the move may reflect investor positioning ahead of the Vodafone/ONO deal. While the overall amount of the deal is considerable, the impact on spot should be limited by hedging."

Sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.6578, having lost ground for two straight weeks. Chartists say a drop below the March 14 low of $1.6568 could open it to more losses soon.

Some of that weakness may come from data on Wednesday. British unemployment and wage numbers are likely to throw new light on the outlook for monetary policy, as will BoE minutes. Those are expected to show the bank remains cautious about the strength of Britain's economic upturn.

British government bonds were little changed ahead of the data and the budget. Ten-year gilt yields were flat on the day at 2.69 percent at 1440 GMT, well off the 11-day low of 2.642 percent struck on Friday.

The gilts' yield spread over Bunds was a shade tighter on the day, at just under 111 basis points. Earlier in the day, it briefly touched a low of 110.4 basis points, a level last seen on March 6.

Primary dealers polled by Reuters last week expect the UK Debt Management Office to announce after the budget on Wednesday that it will sell 150.5 billion pounds ($250.5 billion) of gilts in the 2014-15 financial year, down from 153.7 billion pounds worth this year.

The jobs numbers, due at 0930 GMT on Wednesday, are expected to show the number of people out of work declined by another 25,000. Wages are expected to have risen 1.2 percent year-on-year - improving but still well below inflation.

"The risk that the data disappoints and the related risk that Monetary Policy Committee members remain reluctant to start tightening monetary policy well ahead of other major central banks keeps us cautious on sterling at current levels of $1.66-$1.67," said Mansoor Mohiuddin, head of FX strategy at UBS.

