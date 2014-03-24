LONDON Sterling touched its lowest in more than five weeks against the dollar on Monday, continuing a recent slide as expectations of monetary tightening by the Bank of England have been pushed further into the future.

The pound, whose bullish eight-month run was already running out of steam, shed more than 1 percent against the dollar last week, hit by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's hint that U.S. interest rates could rise early next year.

By 1516 GMT the pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.6474. It had earlier hit the day's low of $1.6460, its weakest level since Feb 12. It is down 1.7 percent so far in March, on track for its biggest monthly fall since last May.

The euro was flat at 83.60 pence.

Analysts said there was scope for more weakness this week if UK data does not beat expectations, with retail sales figures on Thursday likely to be a key focus for traders.

"Positioning data shows that investors are still reasonably long (in sterling) and there's a fear that those longs are getting stale," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"Markets are monitoring the timing of a rate move and watching the resilience of the UK economy and the consumer is a key barometer of that," Stretch said.

Expectations that UK interest rates will rise in the near future have receded as the Bank of England has broadened the parameters which feed into interest rate decisions.

"They've watered down forward guidance and now it's much more nebulous as to when rates might be raised," said Neil Mellor, strategist at BNY Mellon. "It's now in the hands of the data."

One such data point is the UK consumer prices which are due on Tuesday.

CPI for February is forecast at 1.7 percent, compared to 1.9 percent for January.

"A further decline in the headline inflation rate is expected by the market for February, which could add to the downside pressure on the pound in the near term, despite the more encouraging growth and activity data seen recently," said Morgan Stanley in a note.

(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Susan Fenton)