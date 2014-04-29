Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling rose towards recent highs against the euro on Tuesday, after subdued German inflation data highlighted the risk of ECB monetary easing while robust UK growth kept alive chances of a hike early next year.

Britain's gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, picking up from 0.7 percent in the last three months of 2013. Year-on-year, growth rose to 3.1 percent. ECONGB

It was a shade lower than expectations of a 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter growth and 3.2 percent in yearly terms. But amongst the major economies that was still a healthy pace and contrasted with the euro zone's struggle with disinflation.

The euro fell 0.4 percent EURGBP=D4 to 82.10 pence, in sight of its one-month low of 81.98 pence struck last week. The yield gap between 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR and German Bunds DE10YT=RR rose above 119 basis points to its highest since 1998, pointing to more losses in the euro.

"Weaker euro zone inflation data tomorrow or stronger UK sentiment indicator could keep the downside risk for euro/sterling in place for now," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

On Wednesday, key euro zone price data is forecast to show annual inflation rebounding to 0.8 percent in April from 0.5 percent a month ago, still well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent in the medium term. ECONEZ

If the data falls short of expectations, as the German data did, it would keep alive risk of further easing by the ECB in the near term. German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries rose by 1.1 percent in April. That was less than the 1.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. ECONDE

DIVERGING FORTUNES FOR UK

Sterling rose against the dollar, recovering from earlier losses as investors added to bullish bets that robust data will prompt the BoE to raise interest rates.

Expectations of a hike early next year were intact, after the GDP data and as reflected in sterling overnight interbank average rates. GBPOIS=ICAP

Sterling was up 0.15 percent at $1.6835, recovering from a day's low of $1.6792 GBP=D4 struck after the GDP data. The currency had hit a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6858 on Monday.

"It's unlikely that it will fall much below here in our view as the data only just missed expectations," said UKForex corporate desk head Alex Edwards.

The view that the BoE will be the first major central bank to tighten monetary policy has helped the pound =GBP gain more than 10 percent against a basket of currencies since March last year.

BoE Governor Mark Carney said in an interview published on Tuesday that the economic recovery was starting to broaden and there were early signs it would be sustainable.

The pound has also been buoyed by signs of merger activity that may require big companies to buy the currency. U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N confirmed on Monday it wanted to buy AstraZeneca AZN.L in a deal that could value its smaller British rival at more than $100 billion (59.37 billion pounds).

