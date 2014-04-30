LONDON Sterling briefly touched two-month highs against the euro on Wednesday after a report showed euro zone inflation remains subdued, but the number was not considered low enough to trigger easing by the European Central Bank and the pound soon gave up the gains.

Against the dollar, sterling held its ground, helped partly by robust economic data and expectations of merger and acquisition inflows. British consumer morale improved further in April and reached its highest level since just before the start of the financial crisis in 2007, data on Wednesday showed.

That came a day after an official report showed Britain's gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent in the first quarter, picking up from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013. That put it on course for a 3.1 percent expansion year-on-year.

The euro fell to 81.955 pence immediately after data showed annual euro zone inflation was 0.7 percent in April, up from March's 0.5 percent but below forecasts of a 0.8 percent reading. It recovered to trade at 82.22 pence, up 0.2 percent on the day.

But the yield gap between 10-year gilts and German Bunds remained above 119 basis points, its highest since 1998, indicating that the euro was likely to lose steam at higher levels.

"The inflation data shows a slight improvement and reduces immediate pressure on the ECB to resort to quantitative easing," said Nawaz Ali, a market analyst at Western Union. "The euro has thus risen against the pound and the dollar from lows."

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.6815, holding on to recent gains and not far from a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6858 on Monday.

Expectations of a rate increase early next year by the Bank of England were intact after the growth data on Tuesday, and that was reflected in sterling overnight interbank average rates.

The view that the BoE will be the first major central bank to tighten monetary policy has helped the pound gain more than 10 percent against a basket of currencies since March last year. The basket hit a fresh 5 1/2-year high of 86.8 on Tuesday.

Rate-hike expectations got a boost on Tuesday after BoE Governor Mark Carney said in an interview the economic recovery was starting to broaden and there were early signs it would be sustainable.

