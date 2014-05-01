Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling rose to its highest in nearly five years against the dollar on Thursday after a forecast-busting UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey for April bolstered expectations of monetary tightening early next year.

It was the fourth-straight day of gains for the pound against the dollar, which has struggled after gross domestic product data showed the U.S. economy barely expanded in the first quarter, contrasting sharply with robust UK growth.

The pound also rose towards a two-month high against the euro, all of which meant sterling trade-weighted index was underpinned near a 5 1/2-year high struck earlier this week.

The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI rose in April to 57.3, its highest reading since November, compared with a March reading of 55.8, which was revised up from 55.3. The latest survey pointed to a good start to the second quarter. ECONGB

Earlier this week, an official report showed Britain's gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent in the first quarter, picking up from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013. That put it on course for a 3.1 percent expansion year-on-year.

"With this (PMI data)it is becoming increasingly likely that the Bank of England will hike interest rates early next year," said Alex Edwards, head of the corporate desk at UKForex. "It is another set of strong UK data that will continue to support the pound's advance towards $1.70."

Sterling rose to $1.6921, its highest in nearly five years, after the PMI survey from around $1.6890 beforehand, with investors now targeting the $1.70 level. It later slipped to $1.6885 in afternoon trade, still up on the day.

Earlier, it was buoyed by data that showed British house prices rose faster than expected last month, to record their biggest annual rise since the start of the financial crisis.

Expectations the BoE will be the first major central bank to tighten policy has helped the pound gain more than 11 percent against a basket of currencies since March last year. The rate-hike expectations got a boost on Tuesday after BoE Governor Mark Carney said in an interview the economic recovery was starting to broaden and the early signs were it would be sustainable.

The sterling overnight interbank average rates - the short-term interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy - are pricing in a chance the first rate hike will come in early 2015.

"We still see the first rate hike in the final quarter of this year and we see a repricing of interest rate (rise) expectations sooner rather than later," said Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at UniCredit.

That contrasts with the picture in the euro zone, where the European Central Bank could even ease policy in the coming months, to ward off the growing risk of deflation.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 82.15 pence, not far from its two-month trough of 81.955 pence struck immediately after data on Wednesday showed annual euro zone inflation was 0.7 percent in April, up from March's 0.5 percent but below forecasts of 0.8 percent.

British government bond yields gained modestly after the strong manufacturing and house price data.

The premium that 10-year British gilts offer over equivalent German government bonds rose 121.6 basis points - its highest since the third quarter of 1998. Euro zone markets, though, were closed for the May Day holiday.

