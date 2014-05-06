Sample polymer five GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling rose to its highest against the dollar in nearly five years on Tuesday, buoyed by a survey showing Britain's services sector expanded faster than expected in April.

The dollar struggled as U.S. yields remained subdued with investors focused on benign inflationary conditions in the United States that are likely to keep the Federal Reserve from tightening policy in the near term.

In contrast, expectations that the Bank of England may have to tighten policy early next year are relatively strong. Sterling overnight interbank average rates - the very short-term interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy - are pricing in the chance of the first rate hike in early 2015.

Sterling rose 0.75 percent to $1.6996, with bulls now targeting $1.70, a level last seen in August 2009. Sterling, on a trade-weighted basis, rose to its highest since late 2008 of 86.9. The gains came amid higher-than-usual volumes on the Reuters Matching system.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 58.7 in April from 57.6 in March, far above the 50 threshold for growth. A Reuters poll had forecast an unchanged reading.

The data followed a strong showing in the manufacturing sector too, all of which pointed to a firm start to the second quarter. Some economists are expecting the UK economy to grow at more than 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter.

In the first quarter, British growth was 0.8 percent, picking up from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013. That put it on course for a 3.1 percent expansion year-on-year.

"Sterling/dollar for now looks on course to test $1.70 with data surprising on the upside," FXPro economist Simon Smith said. "But above $1.70, it could get a bit tough, with a lot depending on next week's inflation report from the BoE. If it is a hawkish report, we could see more gains."

INFLATION REPORT

The quarterly inflation report is due next week as the BoE moves towards a broader assessment of slack in the labour market and the economy as part of its forward guidance policy for markets. It starts a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

It could also address the issue of rising house prices in the inflation report. BoE deputy governor John Cunliffe said recently that it would be dangerous to ignore the momentum of rising house prices.

Many economists argue that Britain's upturn is largely a matter of rising house prices in a small number of cities, fuelling the same sort of bubble that prefaced the financial crisis of 2007-8.

As a result, many are now speculating that some sort of prudential steps maybe in store, potentially delaying a rise in rates that markets have priced in. Any delay in tightening monetary policy could prompt sterling to give up some of its hefty gains.

"From a technical level, we are recommending to investors that they short the pound at $1.69-$1.70 and take profits to a drop to $1.66," Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan said.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at 82 pence, not far from its two-month trough of 81.955 pence struck late last month. The shared currency has struggled against the pound given a widening gap between euro zone government bond yields and UK gilts.

While the BoE is expected to tighten policy, the European Central Bank is grappling with the threat of disinflation in the euro zone. The ECB meets on Thursday in Brussels, though it is widely expected to stand pat on rates.

