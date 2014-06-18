Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDONSterling inched lower on Wednesday after minutes from the Bank of England failed to further solidify expectations of a rise in interest rates this year, following a shock administered to markets by the bank's governor last week.

BoE chief Mark Carney's warning that markets were too sanguine about the chances of a 2014 rise sent the pound spinning past $1.70 for the first time since mid-2009 at the start of this week.

The market has since looked reticent about driving it higher and a set of mixed messages from the minutes, while broadly backing Carney's line, suggested to most investors that the bank was still some way off raising borrowing costs.

"Carney has already acted to address any complacency on markets and I'm not sure there's really any more in these minutes to push the market on," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist with Bank of Tokyo-UFJ.

"Its not a done deal that they will move this year and there was some disappointment that no-one had voted for a rate hike although that was pretty much the market consensus."

Still, the pound hit a day's high against both the euro and dollar immediately after the minutes from the June 4-5 meeting, which did say that some policymakers had been closer to a rise in rates than earlier in the year.

In line with Carney's comments last week, the bank's 9-strong policy committee said they were surprised that markets had priced in a relatively low chance of an interest rate rise in 2014.

But the meeting also took place before yesterday's slide in inflation to a new five-year low and the minutes showed members already agreed that, in the absence of other inflationary pressures, it would be necessary to see more evidence of economic slack being absorbed before raising rates.

Dealers said big names - often market speak for foreign central banks who hold much of their reserves in sterling - sold the pound above $1.70 (1 pound), prompting the turnaround. Most bank dealing rooms are also likely to have to square up positions before the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting ends after the close of European business. That may have forced some to close out any "long" bets on sterling quickly.

By 0923 GMT (1023 BST) the pound was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.6946 and against both the euro around 0.2 percent lower at 80.035 pence.

