LONDON Sterling hit the day's high against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England announced steps which traders said were on the moderate side of expectations to cool the UK housing market, keeping alive prospects of a rate hike in the coming months.

The pound hit a high of $1.7036 after the release of the central bank's latest financial stability report from around $1.7010 beforehand and stayed above the psychologically important $1.70 level.

BoE Governor Mark Carney said the measures would prevent a slide into riskier lending and higher indebtedness and added that the risk of the housing sector overheating remained the biggest threat to the UK economy.

