LONDON Sterling rose to a near six-year high against the dollar on Wednesday and a 1-1/2-year peak against the euro after strong construction data that bolstered expectations of a UK interest rate hike this year.

The PMI index of sentiment among purchasing managers in the construction sector rose to 62.6 in June from 60.0 in May, its highest level since February and well above economists' forecasts for a dip to 59.5. A level above 50 represents growth.

The pound surged to $1.7180 - its highest since October 2008 - after the survey, before strong U.S. private jobs data knocked it to a session low of $1.7141.

It last traded at $1.7165, up around 0.1 percent on the day.

Sterling also strengthened against the euro, which hit 79.51 pence, the lowest since September 2012. Traders cited an option barrier at 79.50 pence which was increasingly under threat.

The construction data was the latest in a series of forecast-beating numbers showing that the UK's economic recovery is picking up steam, increasing chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates before next year.

That prospect took the premium 10-year British yields offer over their German peers to as much as 147.6 basis points on Wednesday - its highest since 1997.

"Growth expectations are once again adjusting higher for the UK," said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole. "There was a little bit of uncertainty if the UK could keep the same growth momentum but the most recent PMI releases support the notion that business activity is continuing to hold up."

The manufacturing PMI survey on Tuesday also beat expectations, while figures released by mortgage lender Nationwide earlier on Wednesday showed UK house prices rising at their fastest annual pace in more than nine years in June.

Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said speculation that the BoE will raise interest rates later this year or early in 2015 was already pushing up longer-term market rates.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates - the very short-term interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy - were pointing to the chance of a rate hike in December.

British government bond yields rose on Wednesday, tracking their counterparts across the Atlantic after U.S. private-sector jobs in June saw their biggest increase since November 2012, boosting expectations for a firmer payrolls report on Friday. [US/]

Ten-year British yields rose 4.4 basis points higher to 2.75 percent and two-year yields were up 3 bps at 0.93 percent.

Growing expectation of higher borrowing costs have pushed the pound up over 10 percent against the dollar over the past year and to its highest against a basket of all major currencies in almost six years. The index was up at 88.8, data from the BoE showed.

Some analysts were cautious about further sterling gains given some risk factors developing on the horizon.

"The Scottish independence vote, fear of Britain exiting the European Union, the lopsided nature of the UK recovery - all are being ignored with gusto by a market that needs a trend to get its teeth into and reckons it has found one," said Kit Juckes, a currency strategist at French bank Societe Generale.

Currency traders were listening closely for any signal about when U.S. rates might rise as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave a speech at the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

Yellen said monetary policy faces "significant limitations" as a tool to address financial stability risks, and would have caused major economic damage if it had been used to head off the U.S. housing bubble. The dollar showed little immediate reaction.

(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)